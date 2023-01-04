IAG Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 6,393 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 186.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,393 shares during the quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $1,016,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 321.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 94,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,814,000 after buying an additional 72,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. 62.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

NYSE:WPC traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.22. 4,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.065 per share. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 169.05%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

