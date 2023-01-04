HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.72. 2,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 375,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

HUTCHMED Stock Up 9.3 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $169,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 462.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 58,575 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,190,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,417 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 51,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after acquiring an additional 31,955 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 300,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 29,176 shares during the period. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

See Also

