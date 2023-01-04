HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading 8.2% Higher

Shares of HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.72 and last traded at $17.72. 2,750 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 375,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.38.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
HUTCHMED Stock Up 9.3 %
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.89.
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
