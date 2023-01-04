Huobi BTC 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15,000.14 (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be bought for $16,860.13 or 0.99998963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $657.03 million and $15,000.14 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000349 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.02 or 0.00474164 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000190 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.82 or 0.02209288 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,120.16 or 0.30341653 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC launched on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance.

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

