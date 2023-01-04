HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Short Interest Update

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,000 shares, a drop of 15.3% from the November 30th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 742,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HubSpot from $405.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $440.00 to $360.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.82.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $289.89. 475,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,798. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.66 and a 200-day moving average of $301.30. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $245.03 and a twelve month high of $609.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.36, for a total transaction of $2,400,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 631,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,248,220.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,398,740 in the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in HubSpot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 66.1% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 3.8% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.