Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Shares Sold by Deltec Asset Management LLC

Deltec Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,280 shares during the quarter. Horizon Therapeutics Public accounts for about 1.1% of Deltec Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Deltec Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at about $223,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 6.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,835,607 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,455,645,000 after buying an additional 827,583 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 12.2% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 188,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,870,000 after buying an additional 20,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.7% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Horizon Therapeutics Public Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $113.50 on Wednesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.25. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $925.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.93 million. Equities analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HZNP shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 28,352 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.45, for a total value of $3,159,830.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,074,136.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.