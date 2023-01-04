Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Horizon Global Price Performance

Horizon Global stock opened at $1.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.70. Horizon Global has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.17.

Institutional Trading of Horizon Global

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Global by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,083,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after buying an additional 48,250 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,912,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 28,336 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 71.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 37,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controllers, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories.

