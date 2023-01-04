Horizen (ZEN) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Horizen coin can now be bought for $9.27 or 0.00055106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a market capitalization of $122.49 million and approximately $5.74 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizen has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00244596 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00075911 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002304 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000242 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,218,706 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

