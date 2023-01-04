Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 783,800 shares, a decline of 17.0% from the November 30th total of 944,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Honda Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE HMC traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,878,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,126. The company has a market capitalization of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $21.43 and a 12 month high of $32.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $30.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.65 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 5.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honda Motor will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,352 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,356,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Honda Motor by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Honda Motor by 708.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 25,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Honda Motor

(Get Rating)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life Creation and Other Businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.