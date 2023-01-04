HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 253.0 days.

HomeServe Price Performance

HMSVF stock remained flat at $14.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. HomeServe has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

Get HomeServe alerts:

HomeServe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

Receive News & Ratings for HomeServe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeServe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.