HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

HomeServe plc (OTCMKTS:HMSVFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 7.7% from the November 30th total of 27,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 253.0 days.

HMSVF stock remained flat at $14.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.96. HomeServe has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $14.70.

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

