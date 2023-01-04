Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,347 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC owned 0.10% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) worth $4,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,752,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,014,000 after buying an additional 131,167 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,272,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,973,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,183 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,919,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,643,000 after purchasing an additional 391,325 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,517,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,659,000 after buying an additional 22,381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $2,895,234.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) news, Director Richard H. Ashley sold 115,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total value of $2,895,234.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,712 shares in the company, valued at $896,371.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian Davis sold 6,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.37, for a total transaction of $172,110.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,988.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,227 shares of company stock worth $3,681,042 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Down 1.4 %

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HOMB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $22.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.83 and a 1-year high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.17.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $256.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.67 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 11.03%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.21%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

