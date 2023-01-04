Hixon Zuercher LLC Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hixon Zuercher LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,747 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,430,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,287,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,311 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Oracle by 16.4% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,019,801 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $839,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oracle by 1.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,524,116 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $953,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117,443 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,473,298 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $661,899,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,938,781 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $554,683,000 after acquiring an additional 264,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.86. 72,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,621,739. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.41. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $226.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 189.46%. The business had revenue of $12.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $14,980,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $190,473,171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,615,168.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock worth $54,987,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays set a $81.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $84.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.08.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

