Hixon Zuercher LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC)

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSSC – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF comprises 2.2% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC owned about 0.82% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSSC. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA GSSC traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.42. 20,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,992. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.31. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $49.96 and a 12 month high of $67.65.

