Hixon Zuercher LLC Grows Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,469 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 457 shares during the quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,699,643 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,685,629,000 after acquiring an additional 87,998 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Adobe by 0.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,280,891 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,494,965,000 after purchasing an additional 21,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Adobe by 22.4% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,963,024 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,104,541,000 after purchasing an additional 542,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Edward Jones downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Adobe from $470.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.88.

NASDAQ ADBE traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $340.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,822,618. The company has a market capitalization of $158.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.73 and a 1 year high of $564.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $329.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $350.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total transaction of $44,616.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.00, for a total value of $44,616.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,598. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,361 shares of company stock valued at $9,035,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

