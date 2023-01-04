Hixon Zuercher LLC Buys Shares of 4,669 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 146.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE MPC traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.41. The company had a trading volume of 22,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,909,211. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $66.05 and a 52 week high of $127.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $47.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 6.82%. Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 25.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 13.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $153.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $116.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 7,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total transaction of $946,139.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,063.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Aydt sold 12,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.15, for a total value of $1,513,560.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 212,070 shares of company stock worth $25,617,038 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

