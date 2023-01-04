Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Short Interest Update

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the November 30th total of 5,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 811,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth $1,096,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 67.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 41,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after buying an additional 16,711 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations in the third quarter valued at about $332,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,410,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,954,000 after acquiring an additional 92,762 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Stock Performance

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $38.47. 809,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,684. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.99. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 1-year low of $32.12 and a 1-year high of $55.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.05 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 9.48%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HGV. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

