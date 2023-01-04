HI Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $76.57 Million (HI)

HI (HI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. One HI token can currently be bought for about $0.0277 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, HI has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. HI has a total market capitalization of $76.57 million and approximately $750,024.53 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00013184 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00037556 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00039687 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001080 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005934 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00019227 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.40 or 0.00233860 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About HI

HI is a token. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02815565 USD and is down -2.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $810,059.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

