HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE HHLA remained flat at $10.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. 21,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.19 million, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of -0.02. HH&L Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 17.7% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,656,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,461,000 after acquiring an additional 248,702 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 1.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,464,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $12,734,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in shares of HH&L Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $4,982,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of HH&L Acquisition by 54.7% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 609,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 215,325 shares during the last quarter. 64.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.

