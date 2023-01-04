HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA) Short Interest Update

HH&L Acquisition Co. (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the November 30th total of 13,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 158,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
HH&L Acquisition Price Performance
Shares of NYSE HHLA remained flat at $10.11 during midday trading on Wednesday. 21,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.19 million, a P/E ratio of 45.96 and a beta of -0.02. HH&L Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.94.
HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HH&L Acquisition
About HH&L Acquisition
HH&L Acquisition Co does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HH&L Acquisition (HHLA)
- Buffett’s Next Bet Is One Of His Biggest Ever
- Apple Stock Pulls Back, Is Now the Time To Buy?
- Is A Short-Squeeze In Mullen Automotive About To Begin?
- AMD is Down 55% Over the Past Year, Is it Time to Buy?
- Is First Solar Stock is Flying Too Close to the Sun?
Receive News & Ratings for HH&L Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HH&L Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.