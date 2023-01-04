Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 149.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,300 shares during the period. Hess makes up 2.7% of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $14,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Hess by 280.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Hess by 170.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Hess from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.54.

Insider Activity

Hess Price Performance

In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,251,357.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total value of $5,545,869.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,346,554.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

HES stock opened at $134.52 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 1.55. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $78.21 and a 52-week high of $149.83.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hess’s payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Hess Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

