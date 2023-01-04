Helium Market Cap Hits $227.57 Million (HNT)

Helium (HNT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar. Helium has a market capitalization of $227.57 million and $2.09 million worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helium coin can now be purchased for about $1.67 or 0.00009902 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002949 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007820 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.96 or 0.00445066 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000194 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $371.30 or 0.02204507 BTC.
Helium Coin Profile
Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 1st, 2019. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 136,486,431 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @helium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Helium’s official website is www.helium.com. The official message board for Helium is chat.helium.com. The Reddit community for Helium is https://reddit.com/r/heliumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Helium
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.