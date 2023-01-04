Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.50.

Get Healthcare Services Group alerts:

Healthcare Services Group Stock Up 4.2 %

NASDAQ:HCSG opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $926.10 million, a P/E ratio of 46.30 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.15. Healthcare Services Group has a twelve month low of $11.55 and a twelve month high of $20.54.

Healthcare Services Group Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthcare Services Group

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 318.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 28,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,361,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,282,000 after buying an additional 38,147 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 93,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.