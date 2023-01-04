Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Short Interest Update

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decrease of 13.4% from the November 30th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 842,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HCAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Health Catalyst from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Health Catalyst from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.53.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

Health Catalyst Price Performance

HCAT traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 441,759. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.69. Health Catalyst has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $40.23.

Insider Transactions at Health Catalyst

Health Catalyst ( NASDAQ:HCAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $68.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.85 million. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a negative return on equity of 19.05%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Health Catalyst will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel D. Burton acquired 197,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,998,370.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 900,140 shares in the company, valued at $9,127,419.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,549 shares of company stock worth $15,928. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCAT. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Health Catalyst in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Health Catalyst during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Health Catalyst by 256.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Health Catalyst by 15,253.3% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its offerings include data and analytics platform, a commercial-grade data and analytics platform for the healthcare sector; AI and data science, providing integration of AI into existing business intelligence tools, increasing analytics accuracy; population health management identifies improvement across the care continuum as well as actionable guidance for success and automated workflows; financial transformation providing costing and labor productivity insights and revenue capture; quality and safety improvement using clinical quality and patient safety data, analytics, and expert services; and national data ecosystem for thought leadership and mutual knowledge exchange to transform care delivery through next-gen insights.

Featured Articles

