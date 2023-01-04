Head to Head Survey: American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) and NaaS Technology (NASDAQ:NAAS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

American Public Education has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NaaS Technology has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of American Public Education shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of American Public Education shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of NaaS Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education -16.30% 1.87% 0.97% NaaS Technology N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares American Public Education and NaaS Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American Public Education and NaaS Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 0 2 0 3.00 NaaS Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

American Public Education presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 20.53%. Given American Public Education’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe American Public Education is more favorable than NaaS Technology.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares American Public Education and NaaS Technology’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $418.80 million 0.58 $17.75 million ($5.24) -2.45 NaaS Technology $146.89 million 0.39 -$38.99 million N/A N/A

American Public Education has higher revenue and earnings than NaaS Technology.

Summary

American Public Education beats NaaS Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc. provides online and on-campus postsecondary education services. It operates through the following business segments: American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. The American Public Education segment reflects the operational activities of the company’s subsidiary American Public University System, Inc., other corporate activities and minority investments. The Hondros College of Nursing segment concerns health science and technology focused programs. The company was founded by James P. Etter in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, WV.

About NaaS Technology

NaaS Technology Inc. provides electric vehicle (EV) charging services in China. It serves charging station operators, charger manufacturers, EV OEMs, and other end-users. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Beijing, China.

