HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Short Interest Up 7.3% in December

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,680,000 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the November 30th total of 3,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on HCA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares in the company, valued at $4,141,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,289,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 58,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,713,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in HCA Healthcare by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HCA stock traded up $5.67 on Wednesday, hitting $248.88. 1,186,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.71. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $164.47 and a one year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a negative return on equity of 118,732.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 12.66%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

