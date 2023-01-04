Hayward (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Gap Up to $9.94

Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.94, but opened at $10.55. Hayward shares last traded at $10.62, with a volume of 28,493 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Hayward in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Hayward from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Hayward from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hayward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hayward has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.69.

Hayward Stock Up 8.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.60.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The business had revenue of $245.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.11 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Alberta Investment Management sold 2,826,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.86, for a total value of $27,873,588.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,901,636 shares in the company, valued at $225,810,130.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Hayward by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Hayward by 2.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 76,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Hayward by 14.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 302,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Hayward by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial pool equipment, including pumps, filters, heaters, automatic pool cleaners, LED lighting, Internet of things enabled controls, alternate sanitizers, and water features.

