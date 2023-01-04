Harvest Health & Recreation (OTCMKTS:HRVSF) Shares Up 0.9%

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRVSF – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.34 and last traded at $3.22. 255,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 717,924 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.
Harvest Health and Recreation, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, processes, sells, and retails inhalable, ingestible, and topical cannabis products in the United States. The company offers cannabis oil products; inhalables, including flower, dabbable concentrates, pre-filled vaporizer pens, and cartridges; and capsules, tinctures, and cannabis product edibles, including chocolates, gummies, mints, fruit chews, and dissolvable mouth strips under the Avenue, CBX SCIENCES, EVOLAB, ALCHEMY, CHROMA, CO2LORS, GOODSUN, MODERN FLOWER, and ROLL ONE brand names.
