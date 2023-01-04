Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 55,061 Shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF)

Hancock Whitney Corp lessened its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:IGF – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 175,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,061 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

IGF stock opened at $45.83 on Wednesday. iShares Global Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $39.95 and a 1 year high of $52.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.12.

iShares Global Infrastructure ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.518 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

