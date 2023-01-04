Hancock Whitney Corp Sells 1,677 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Equinix were worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Equinix alerts:

Insider Transactions at Equinix

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,503,811.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $658.69, for a total value of $32,934.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,709,532.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 65 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.83, for a total value of $35,738.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,503,811.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,770. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Equinix Trading Up 0.9 %

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equinix from $668.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. TD Securities lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $750.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Equinix from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $757.33.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $668.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $494.89 and a twelve month high of $839.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $647.71 and its 200 day moving average is $638.30.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.09%.

Equinix Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.