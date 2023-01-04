Hancock Whitney Corp Reduces Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,405 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,998 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 33.6% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,273 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 348,770 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,784,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 793,357 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $117,790,000 after purchasing an additional 32,968 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 5,110.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 62,264 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $14,116,000 after purchasing an additional 61,069 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, for a total transaction of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,529 shares in the company, valued at $268,844.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FDX shares. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Bank of America decreased their price target on FedEx from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $288.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $177.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.65. The stock has a market cap of $44.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

