Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 13,780 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,402 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,780 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,335,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,703 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 34.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,776,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,940 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.8% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,178,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,485,000 after purchasing an additional 663,252 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,813,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,934,000 after purchasing an additional 492,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3,209.8% during the first quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 374,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 363,093 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $146.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $146.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.01. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $127.33 and a 1-year high of $160.38.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

