Hancock Whitney Corp Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% in the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $772.15.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.0 %

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,256,188. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 11,972 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.75, for a total value of $8,868,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,650,653.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 358 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.50, for a total transaction of $264,741.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,256,188. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,570 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,252 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $727.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $739.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $677.52. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $779.00. The stock has a market cap of $79.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.22.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.55 by $1.43. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.17% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

