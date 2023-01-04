Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,472 shares during the period. MetLife accounts for about 1.3% of Hancock Whitney Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in MetLife were worth $30,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in MetLife by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 222,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after buying an additional 120,643 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of MetLife by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,636,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,991,000 after buying an additional 694,500 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its position in MetLife by 123.1% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 40,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

In other MetLife news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,738.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,401 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,824 in the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MET opened at $72.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.41 and a twelve month high of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. MetLife had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

