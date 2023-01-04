Hancock Whitney Corp Has $9.35 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 161,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,228 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVW. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $685,157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,671,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,067,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,129 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $227,759,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,729,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,488,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,652 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $57.86 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.34. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $55.30 and a 52 week high of $84.57.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

