Hancock Whitney Corp Has $13.98 Million Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Hancock Whitney Corp decreased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 104,191 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $13,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 78,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,546,000 after buying an additional 15,100 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,961 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $980,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,194 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 37,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James cut their target price on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research cut T-Mobile US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.72.

In other news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.76, for a total value of $150,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,024.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TMUS stock opened at $139.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.99 billion, a PE ratio of 113.97, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $154.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.49.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

