Hancock Whitney Corp Has $12.97 Million Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 150.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,489 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.09% of FactSet Research Systems worth $12,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 41.2% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.50, for a total transaction of $1,188,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 598 shares in the company, valued at $253,851. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.67, for a total transaction of $1,159,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,823,886.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,150 shares of company stock worth $3,558,959 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FDS stock opened at $405.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $345.92 and a twelve month high of $479.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $430.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $421.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 32.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $399.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $338.00 to $335.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $493.00 to $477.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $434.43.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

