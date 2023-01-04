Hancock Whitney Corp Buys 312,258 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 1,573.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 312,258 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned approximately 0.21% of Chemours worth $8,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Chemours in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 34,325.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemours by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,655 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Chemours Price Performance

NYSE CC opened at $30.62 on Wednesday. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $22.56 and a one year high of $44.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average of $31.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chemours Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Chemours’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

