Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) PT Raised to $45.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oilfield services company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital increased their target price on Halliburton to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Halliburton to $43.90 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.05.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.83. The company had a trading volume of 108,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,092,669. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 2.15.

Insider Activity

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,846,994.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 11,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $436,238.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 249,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,846,994.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,233,392 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 257.7% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.