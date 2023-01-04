H2O DAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $143,203.41 (H2O)

H2O DAO (H2O) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, H2O DAO has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. H2O DAO has a total market cap of $26.66 million and $143,203.41 worth of H2O DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One H2O DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000702 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.55 or 0.00476245 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000193 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.75 or 0.02198050 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,154.10 or 0.30474804 BTC.

H2O DAO Token Profile

H2O DAO’s launch date was February 27th, 2022. H2O DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,728,944 tokens. H2O DAO’s official website is h2o.homes. H2O DAO’s official Twitter account is @h2o_homes and its Facebook page is accessible here.

H2O DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A decentralized traffic distribution platform that provides community members with the latest blockchain industry information and industry benefits.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as H2O DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade H2O DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase H2O DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

