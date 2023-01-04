Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Sold by Westwood Management Corp IL

Westwood Management Corp IL decreased its holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Guardant Health makes up approximately 0.2% of Westwood Management Corp IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Westwood Management Corp IL’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its position in Guardant Health by 285.3% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 385,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,543,000 after purchasing an additional 285,291 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 216,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,713,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Guardant Health by 19.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 42,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 73.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Guardant Health by 10.2% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,044,402.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH remained flat at $27.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 2,532 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,704. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $102.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. The company has a current ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 140.58% and a negative return on equity of 145.58%. The business had revenue of $117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.18 million. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

