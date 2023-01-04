Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Grupo Nutresa S. A. (OTCMKTS:GCHOY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0145 per share on Thursday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This is a positive change from Grupo Nutresa S. A.’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Stock Up 2.8 %

OTCMKTS:GCHOY opened at 8.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 9.45 and its 200 day moving average price is 9.88. Grupo Nutresa S. A. has a 52-week low of 7.50 and a 52-week high of 13.53.

Get Grupo Nutresa S. A. alerts:

Grupo Nutresa S. A. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Grupo Nutresa S. A. operates in the food industry primarily in Colombia and Latin America. The company produces and sells cold cuts, matured meats, sausages, canned vegetables, ready-to-eat dishes, and mushrooms; and biscuits, cookies flavored, creamed, and wafers cookies, as well as crackers. It also produces and sells chocolate candies, chocolate drinks, milk modifiers, and cereal bars and nuts; and instant cold beverages, tea, juices, coffee, pastas, snacks, edible oils, soups, and desserts, as well as freeze-dried, roasted, soluble, ground coffee, coffee-in powder, and coffee extracts and blends.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Nutresa S. A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.