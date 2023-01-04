Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Gruma, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GPAGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 273,000 shares, an increase of 11.3% from the November 30th total of 245,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GPAGF stock remained flat at $13.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.45. Gruma has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $13.90.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gruma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Gruma, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells corn flour, tortillas, and other related products. The company offers corn flour, grits snacks and/or cereal, beer grits, and polenta; prepared corn or wheat flours for pancakes, cakes, crêpes, brownies, churros, pizza dough, cachapas, sweet arepitas, etc.; corn and wheat tortillas; tortilla chips, taco shells, and tostadas; flatbreads, including wraps, pita bread, naan, chapatti, pizza doughs, piadina, breakfast breads, and crackers; sauces/dips; palmito; pasta; marinades; and rice and oats.

