Grove (GVR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $1.64 Million

Grove (GVR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 4th. One Grove token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Grove has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $734,930.92 worth of Grove was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Grove has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grove alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002862 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.25 or 0.00475964 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000191 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.52 or 0.02197681 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,134.88 or 0.30456837 BTC.

About Grove

Grove’s launch date was March 1st, 2022. Grove’s total supply is 4,205,378,717,238,560 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,583,543,682,285,624 tokens. Grove’s official website is www.grovetoken.com. The Reddit community for Grove is https://reddit.com/r/grovetokenofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grove’s official Twitter account is @grovetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grove Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grove combines a Dubai-based investment company with Cryptocurrency. Grove is a Green investment company investing in renewable energy, solar, and hydroponic farming Industries. Grove will contribute 3 per cent of all transactions towards token optimization and marketing, with a portion of this invested into charitable donations that support environmental initiatives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grove directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grove should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grove using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Grove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grove and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.