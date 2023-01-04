Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) is Hixon Zuercher LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Hixon Zuercher LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,715 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $4,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GSIE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,904,000 after buying an additional 10,447 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 480,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,716,000 after acquiring an additional 10,655 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 264,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,647,000 after acquiring an additional 21,143 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.19. 4,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 768,119. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.21 and a 1-year high of $35.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average of $27.73.

