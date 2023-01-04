Goldfinch Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $16.04 Million (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 4th. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Goldfinch has a total market cap of $16.04 million and $103,648.53 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goldfinch token can currently be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002855 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Goldfinch Profile

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,368,682 tokens. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi.

Buying and Selling Goldfinch

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

