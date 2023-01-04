Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $8.35

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.35, but opened at $8.13. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 17,761 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOGL. StockNews.com started coverage on Golden Ocean Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Golden Ocean Group Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day moving average is $9.52.

Golden Ocean Group Cuts Dividend

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The shipping company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 47.96% and a return on equity of 29.95%. The business had revenue of $195.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Golden Ocean Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Golden Ocean Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Folketrygdfondet lifted its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 7,444.0% in the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 7,599,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498,591 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 3,200.0% in the third quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 3,687,952 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 285.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,658,689 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,709,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the second quarter valued at about $19,387,000. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Golden Ocean Group during the third quarter valued at about $8,591,000. Institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Company Profile

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

