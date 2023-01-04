Gode Chain Price Tops $0.0249 on Major Exchanges (GODE)

Gode Chain (GODE) traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Gode Chain has a total market capitalization of $148.51 million and $401,947.78 worth of Gode Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gode Chain has traded down 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Gode Chain token can now be purchased for $0.0249 or 0.00000149 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gode Chain Token Profile

Gode Chain’s launch date was February 21st, 2022. Gode Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Gode Chain is godechain.com. Gode Chain’s official Twitter account is @godechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Gode Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Gode Chain is a scalable heterogeneous multi-chain. Meaning, unlike previous blockchain implementations that focused on a single chain with varying degrees of generality to potential applications, the Gode Chain itself is not designed to provide any inherent application functionality at all.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gode Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gode Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gode Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

