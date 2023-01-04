GMX Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $347.16 Million (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 4th. During the last seven days, GMX has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GMX has a market capitalization of $347.16 million and approximately $29.05 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GMX token can currently be bought for $41.29 or 0.00244903 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GMX Token Profile

GMX’s genesis date was August 30th, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 8,792,455 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,408,016 tokens. GMX’s official message board is medium.com/@gmx.io. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange. GMX (GMX) is the utility and governance token, and also accrues 30% of the platform's generated fees.”

