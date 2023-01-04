Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the November 30th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.67.

Globe Life Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of GL stock traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $119.59. 717,435 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 557,874. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.61. Globe Life has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $122.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. Equities analysts anticipate that Globe Life will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Globe Life

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,868.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,151,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,868.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total value of $344,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,268. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GL. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 40.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

