Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,050,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the November 30th total of 938,300 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 303,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Globant Stock Performance

GLOB opened at $168.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.65. Globant has a one year low of $155.01 and a one year high of $304.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.98 and a beta of 1.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GLOB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their target price on Globant from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Globant from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Globant from $249.00 to $219.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globant from $223.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.00.

Institutional Trading of Globant

Globant Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Globant by 1,068.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 852.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 324 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 1,729.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 311 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

