Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500,000 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the November 30th total of 4,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.20. 1,577,855 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,212,403. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $92.27 and a twelve month high of $153.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.47.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 454.57%.

In other Global Payments news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Troy Woods purchased 5,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 44.5% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Global Payments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GPN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $188.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Global Payments to $150.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.38.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

