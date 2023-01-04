GICTrade (GICT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $91.32 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 4th. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.92 or 0.00005449 BTC on popular exchanges. GICTrade has a market cap of $91.32 million and approximately $27,517.06 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, GICTrade has traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.91850625 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $28,453.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

